* Q2 loss 46.1 bln yen vs 35.6 bln loss forecast of analysts
* Company to raise cost-cutting target to $1.2 bln from $400
mln
* Most cost savings to come from Europe; job cuts expected
* Shares down 43 pct YTD vs broader mkt's 13.6 pct fall
By Nathan Layne and Emi Emoto
TOKYO, Nov 1 Japan's Nomura Holdings
posted its first quarterly loss in 2-1/2 years on Tuesday due to
a sharp drop in investment banking revenues and tripled its
cost-cutting target to $1.2 billion in a setback to its overseas
expansion plans.
The debt crisis in Europe has ratcheted up pressure on
Japan's top brokerage to tap the brakes on a global expansion
that started with its purchase of the Asian and European
businesses of failed Wall Street bank Lehman Brothers in 2008.
Nomura lifted a cost-cutting target to $1.2 billion from the
$400 million announced in July in a move that will likely lead
to hundreds of more job cuts on top of the roughly 400 it set
out to reduce in September.
While Nomura did not give details of planned job cuts, its
chief financial officer, Junko Nakagawa, said 60 percent of its
cost savings would come from Europe, where it is losing money
and has 4,500 workers, or about 13 percent of its total staff.
"Nomura is the only Japanese investment bank with a presence
across North America, Europe and Asia. Downsizing in Europe will
weaken its competitiveness against rivals such as Goldman
Sachs," said Yoichi Shinohara, a fund manager at Tokyo-based
Asset Design .
Nomura posted a net loss of 46.1 billion yen ($591 million)
for July-September, the fiscal second quarter, against a profit
of 17.8 billion yen in April-June. The result was worse than the
average 35.6 billion yen loss forecast by four analysts surveyed
by Thomson Reuters.
Nakagawa said the cuts would mainly target the wholesale
division, which suffered a pre-tax loss of 73 billion yen as
revenues plunged and said that resources would be shifted from
Europe to more promising operations in Asia and the United
States.
"We expect the tough conditions to continue," Nakagawa told
reporters. "These cuts are aimed at establishing a structure
that can still respond even if the bad business environment
remains intact for 18 months."
Nomura's woes mirror troubles across the investment banking
industry as turmoil in financial markets, triggered in large
part by the debt crisis in Europe and new regulations, squeezes
trading gains and depresses fees.
Nomura estimated its exposure in Europe at $3.55 billion. It
said Italy accounted for about 80 percent of that and that most
if its holdings were in government securities and in positions
that matured in the next five months.
Nomura's results were supported by its profitable asset
management and retail divisions, underscoring the bank's
position as the country's largest fund manager with an extensive
network of branches across Japan.
Nomura is yet another addition to a lengthening list of
Japanese firms that have posted poor quarterly results due to
factors such as a strengthening yen, consumer gloom in the
United States and Europe and supply-chain disruptions from the
floods in Thailand. The list includes names such as Honda
, Panasonic and Nintendo .
Last week, Nomura's chief rival in Japan, Daiwa Securities
Group , posted its third consecutive quarterly loss and
said it would cut more than 300 jobs in Asia and Europe in a
setback for its overseas expansion plans.
Among big Western investment banks, Goldman Sachs Group Inc
posted its second quarterly loss as a public company and
JPMorgan Chase & Co suffered a quarterly earnings drop
of 25 percent.
Nomura's loss was its first since January-March 2009, when
it recorded a 215.8 billion yen loss, reflecting costs to
integrate Lehman's operations.
For the full year to March 2012, Nomura is expected to post
a net profit of 14.3 billion yen, according to the average
estimate of seven analysts prior to Tuesday's results. Nomura
does not provide an annual forecast.
The results were released after the close of the Tokyo stock
market. Nomura shares ended down 3.3 percent on the day, taking
the stock's decline to 43 percent compared with a 13.6 percent
fall in the main stock index .
