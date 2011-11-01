* Q2 loss 46.1 bln yen vs 35.6 bln loss forecast of analysts
* Market conditions "pretty similar" to 2008 crisis-exec
* Company to raise cost-cutting target to $1.2 bln from $400
mln
* Nomura to cut additional 700 jobs, mostly in Europe-source
(Adds details on job cuts, comments from wholesale head)
By Nathan Layne and Emi Emoto
TOKYO, Nov 1 Japan's Nomura Holdings
posted its first quarterly loss in 2-1/2 years on Tuesday due to
a slump in investment banking revenues and tripled its
cost-cutting target to $1.2 billion to cope with market
conditions a top executive said were about as tough as the 2008
financial crisis.
The debt crisis in Europe has ratcheted up pressure on
Japan's top brokerage to tap the brakes on a global expansion
that started with its purchase of the Asian and European
businesses of failed Wall Street bank Lehman Brothers in 2008.
Nomura lifted its cost-savings target to $1.2 billion from
the $400 million announced in July. About 60 percent of the
savings will come from Europe, where Nomura is losing money and
has 4,500 staff, or 13 percent of its global workforce.
While Nomura did not disclose details on staff reductions, a
source with knowledge of the matter said the scheme would bring
total job losses to more than 1,000, including the 300 full-time
workers it set out to cut in September under a previous plan.
"Nomura is the only Japanese investment bank with a presence
across North America, Europe and Asia. Downsizing in Europe will
weaken its competitiveness against rivals such as Goldman
Sachs," said Yoichi Shinohara, a fund manager at Tokyo-based
Asset Design .
Nomura posted a net loss of 46.1 billion yen ($591 million)
for July-September, the fiscal second quarter, against a profit
of 17.8 billion yen in April-June. The result was worse than the
average 35.6 billion yen loss forecast by four analysts surveyed
by Thomson Reuters.
It marked Nomura's first loss since January-March 2009, when
it lost 215.8 billion yen due to costs to integrate Lehman's
operations.
Nomura's woes mirror troubles across the investment banking
industry as turmoil in financial markets, triggered in large
part by problems in Europe and new regulations, squeezes trading
gains and depresses fees.
Credit Suisse said on Tuesday it would cut another
1,500 jobs and scale back its capital-guzzling investment
banking business.
"I've been in the business a long time, many decades, and I
certainly can't remember a time when there was a single quarter
that we saw such adverse market conditions," Jesse Bhattal, head
of Nomura's wholesale division told Reuters in an interview. "It
is pretty similar to the financial crisis."
WHOLESALE WOES
Nomura said the cuts would mainly target the wholesale
division, which suffered a pretax loss of 73 billion yen, and
said that resources would be shifted from Europe to more
promising operations in Asia and the United States.
Bhattal said he expected the division would re-establish a
profitable structure by the end of the current financial year.
"These cuts are aimed at establishing a structure that can
still respond even if the bad business environment remains
intact for 18 months," Nomura Chief Financial Officer Junko
Nakagawa said at a news conference.
Nomura estimated its exposure in Europe at $3.55 billion. It
said Italy accounted for about 80 percent of that and that most
if its holdings were in government securities and in positions
that matured in the next five months.
"We feel very comfortable with that risk. It is something
that we monitor very closely and a lot of it is at the short
end," Bhattal said.
Nomura's results were supported by its profitable asset
management and retail divisions, underscoring the bank's
position as the country's largest fund manager with an extensive
network of branches across Japan.
Nomura is yet another addition to a lengthening list of
Japanese firms that have posted poor quarterly results due to
factors such as a strengthening yen, consumer gloom in the
United States and Europe and supply-chain disruptions from the
floods in Thailand. The list includes names such as Honda
, Panasonic and Nintendo .
Last week, Nomura's chief rival in Japan, Daiwa Securities
Group , posted its third consecutive quarterly loss and
said it would cut more than 300 jobs in Asia and Europe in a
setback for its overseas expansion plans.
Among big Western investment banks, Goldman Sachs Group Inc
posted its second quarterly loss as a public company and
JPMorgan Chase & Co suffered a quarterly earnings drop
of 25 percent.
For the full year to March 2012, Nomura is expected to post
a net profit of 14.3 billion yen, according to the average
estimate of seven analysts prior to Tuesday's results. Nomura
does not provide an annual forecast.
The results were released after the close of the Tokyo stock
market. Nomura shares ended down 3.3 percent on the day, taking
the stock's decline to 43 percent compared with a 13.6 percent
fall in the main stock index .
(Additional reporting by Chikafumi Hodo and Isabel Reynolds;
Editing by Neil Fullick, Matt Driskill and Jon Loades-Carter)