* Q2 loss 46.1 bln yen vs 35.6 bln loss forecast of analysts

* Market conditions "pretty similar" to 2008 crisis-exec

* Company to raise cost-cutting target to $1.2 bln from $400 mln

* Nomura to cut additional 700 jobs, mostly in Europe-source (Adds details on job cuts, comments from wholesale head)

By Nathan Layne and Emi Emoto

TOKYO, Nov 1 Japan's Nomura Holdings posted its first quarterly loss in 2-1/2 years on Tuesday due to a slump in investment banking revenues and tripled its cost-cutting target to $1.2 billion to cope with market conditions a top executive said were about as tough as the 2008 financial crisis.

The debt crisis in Europe has ratcheted up pressure on Japan's top brokerage to tap the brakes on a global expansion that started with its purchase of the Asian and European businesses of failed Wall Street bank Lehman Brothers in 2008.

Nomura lifted its cost-savings target to $1.2 billion from the $400 million announced in July. About 60 percent of the savings will come from Europe, where Nomura is losing money and has 4,500 staff, or 13 percent of its global workforce.

While Nomura did not disclose details on staff reductions, a source with knowledge of the matter said the scheme would bring total job losses to more than 1,000, including the 300 full-time workers it set out to cut in September under a previous plan.

"Nomura is the only Japanese investment bank with a presence across North America, Europe and Asia. Downsizing in Europe will weaken its competitiveness against rivals such as Goldman Sachs," said Yoichi Shinohara, a fund manager at Tokyo-based Asset Design .

Nomura posted a net loss of 46.1 billion yen ($591 million) for July-September, the fiscal second quarter, against a profit of 17.8 billion yen in April-June. The result was worse than the average 35.6 billion yen loss forecast by four analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters.

It marked Nomura's first loss since January-March 2009, when it lost 215.8 billion yen due to costs to integrate Lehman's operations.

Nomura's woes mirror troubles across the investment banking industry as turmoil in financial markets, triggered in large part by problems in Europe and new regulations, squeezes trading gains and depresses fees.

Credit Suisse said on Tuesday it would cut another 1,500 jobs and scale back its capital-guzzling investment banking business.

"I've been in the business a long time, many decades, and I certainly can't remember a time when there was a single quarter that we saw such adverse market conditions," Jesse Bhattal, head of Nomura's wholesale division told Reuters in an interview. "It is pretty similar to the financial crisis."

WHOLESALE WOES

Nomura said the cuts would mainly target the wholesale division, which suffered a pretax loss of 73 billion yen, and said that resources would be shifted from Europe to more promising operations in Asia and the United States.

Bhattal said he expected the division would re-establish a profitable structure by the end of the current financial year.

"These cuts are aimed at establishing a structure that can still respond even if the bad business environment remains intact for 18 months," Nomura Chief Financial Officer Junko Nakagawa said at a news conference.

Nomura estimated its exposure in Europe at $3.55 billion. It said Italy accounted for about 80 percent of that and that most if its holdings were in government securities and in positions that matured in the next five months.

"We feel very comfortable with that risk. It is something that we monitor very closely and a lot of it is at the short end," Bhattal said.

Nomura's results were supported by its profitable asset management and retail divisions, underscoring the bank's position as the country's largest fund manager with an extensive network of branches across Japan.

Nomura is yet another addition to a lengthening list of Japanese firms that have posted poor quarterly results due to factors such as a strengthening yen, consumer gloom in the United States and Europe and supply-chain disruptions from the floods in Thailand. The list includes names such as Honda , Panasonic and Nintendo .

Last week, Nomura's chief rival in Japan, Daiwa Securities Group , posted its third consecutive quarterly loss and said it would cut more than 300 jobs in Asia and Europe in a setback for its overseas expansion plans.

Among big Western investment banks, Goldman Sachs Group Inc posted its second quarterly loss as a public company and JPMorgan Chase & Co suffered a quarterly earnings drop of 25 percent.

For the full year to March 2012, Nomura is expected to post a net profit of 14.3 billion yen, according to the average estimate of seven analysts prior to Tuesday's results. Nomura does not provide an annual forecast.

For the full year to March 2012, Nomura is expected to post a net profit of 14.3 billion yen, according to the average estimate of seven analysts prior to Tuesday's results. Nomura does not provide an annual forecast.

The results were released after the close of the Tokyo stock market. Nomura shares ended down 3.3 percent on the day, taking the stock's decline to 43 percent compared with a 13.6 percent fall in the main stock index .