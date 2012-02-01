TOKYO Feb 1 Nomura Holdings,
Japan's largest brokerage, returned to a small profit in the
last quarter as a one-off gain from the sale of restaurant chain
Skylark helped offset the impact on commissions from a downturn
in global equity markets.
The modest upswing in profits still leaves Nomura vulnerable
to a possible credit downgrade by Moody's Investors Service,
which put Nomura's debt on review in November, citing losses in
its overseas capital markets operations. A decision is expected
within days.
A one-notch downgrade would put Nomura's rating at Baa3, or
just one level above speculative, or "junk", grade. This could
make some clients wary of trading with the bank, denting the
profitability of its overseas operations, analysts have said.
Nomura booked a net profit of 17.82 billion yen ($234
million) for October-December, beating a market consensus for a
2.5 billion yen loss, according to the average estimate of six
analysts polled by Reuters.
Nomura and other investors agreed to sell Skylark in October
to U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital for $2.1 billion in
equity - the largest buyout by a private equity firm in Japan
since the financial crisis.
The ongoing debt crisis in Europe has forced Nomura to scale
back an aggressive global expansion that started with its
purchase of the Asian and European businesses of failed Wall
Street bank Lehman Brothers in 2008.
Nomura reported a 46.1 billion yen loss in July-September,
hit by a massive loss in its wholesale operations.
Two months later the head of that division and another
senior ex-Lehman banker resigned abruptly, raising questions
about Nomura's overseas strategy.
On Tuesday, second-ranked investment bank Daiwa Securities
Group booked a fourth straight quarterly loss -- of
21.6 billion yen -- after weak stock markets hit mutual fund
sales and depressed brokerage commissions.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei average fell 3 percent in
October-December, while the daily trading average on the Tokyo
Stock Exchange fell below 1 trillion yen in December for the
first time in more than eight years.
Nomura shares, valued at close to $14 billion, have risen 26
percent since hitting their lowest level in at least 28 years in
late November. During the same period, the Nikkei is up 8
percent.
($1 = 76.2500 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)