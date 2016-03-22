(Adds detail in the seventh paragraph)
LONDON, March 22 (IFR) - Nomura has appointed Jan Newman and
Ben Lowther, previously of Newman Lowther & Associates, to lead
a new office and team in South Africa, which it said will be a
platform for the Japanese investment bank to expand in the
continent.
The establishment of Nomura South Africa from April 4 will
boost the bank's ability to provide local and international
clients with investment banking services in the country and
"provide Nomura with a platform for expansion into and across
sub-Saharan Africa," Nomura said on Tuesday.
It will be based in Cape Town.
Newman Lowther & Associates (NLA) is an independent
corporate finance and M&A advisory firm in South Africa that was
formed in 2005 and had an exclusive partnership with Nomura to
advise on cross-border M&A transactions into and out of South
Africa, its website said.
Nomura said Newman has been appointed head of Nomura South
Africa and head of investment banking, South Africa.
Lowther will be co-head of investment banking in South
Africa.
Nomura is also hiring NLA's full eight-person team and NLA
said its business will be wound down.
Nomura said it has a strong track record of M&A and advisory
in South Africa, including advising and financing private equity
firm Brait on its acquisition of UK fashion retailer New Look in
2015 and financial adviser to Coca-Cola Sabco on the proposed
creation of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa in 2014.
(Reporting by Steve Slater)