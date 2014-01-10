BRIEF-Aedes SIIQ FY net profit rises to EUR 29.1 mln
* FY revenue 21.6 million euros ($23.35 million) versus 20.0 million euros a year ago
LONDON Jan 10 Japanese investment bank Nomura said on Friday it had appointed Todd Sandoz as global head of execution services and equity trading.
Sandoz joins from Credit Suisse, where he spent 17 years and was most recently head of global foreign exchange and short-term interest rates trading in London.
The global execution services business includes equity execution services including Instinet, prime services, electronic trading, futures and options, and over-the-counter clearing. (Reporting by Simon Jessop. Editing by Chris Vellacott)
* FY net profit 30.1 million zlotys ($7.6 million) versus loss 2.6 million zlotys year ago
BRUSSELS/LONDON, March 21 The European Commission is seeking to crack down on states using regulatory shortcuts to lure business from Britain and said on Tuesday it is considering a more powerful securities watchdog to counter fragmentation after Brexit.