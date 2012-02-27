DUBAI Feb 27 Japanese bank Nomura has received approval from the Saudi market regulator to offer international investors access to the kingdom's stock market, the bank said on Monday.

Japan's biggest bank can offer access to the bourse, called Tadawul, through total-return swap products whereby securities are issued to foreign investors, it said in an e-mailed statement.

Nomura's entry comes amid steps by the Gulf Arab state to gradually open up its retail-dominated stock market, the biggest in the Arab world, directly to foreign investors in a bid to turn its local exchange into a regional hub.

Foreign buyers of Saudi stocks currently do so through swap arrangements. Other large global banks such as HSBC and Morgan Stanley already offer such access. (Reporting By Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Dinesh Nair)