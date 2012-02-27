DUBAI Feb 27 Japanese bank Nomura
has received approval from the Saudi market regulator
to offer international investors access to the kingdom's stock
market, the bank said on Monday.
Japan's biggest bank can offer access to the bourse, called
Tadawul, through total-return swap products whereby securities
are issued to foreign investors, it said in an e-mailed
statement.
Nomura's entry comes amid steps by the Gulf Arab state to
gradually open up its retail-dominated stock market, the biggest
in the Arab world, directly to foreign investors in a bid to
turn its local exchange into a regional hub.
Foreign buyers of Saudi stocks currently do so through swap
arrangements. Other large global banks such as HSBC and
Morgan Stanley already offer such access.
(Reporting By Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Dinesh Nair)