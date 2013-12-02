(Corrects to show Hague will head up FIG DCM for UK and Ireland)

By Helene Durand

LONDON, Dec 2 (IFR) - Siddharth Prasad has left Nomura after nearly three years as head of EMEA financial institutions group (FIG) global finance, according to two market sources.

Prasad joined the bank in January 2011. Before Nomura, Prasad spent eight years at Bank of America Merrill Lynch which he left in early 2010. Before he joined Merrill Lynch, as it was then, Prasad spent 11 years at Nomura, leaving in 2000.

Following Prasad's departure, Morven Jones has been promoted to head the bank's debt capital markets (DCM) business for the EMEA region, having recently been responsible for Nomura's corporate and public sector DCM coverage.

Meanwhile, David Hague will head up Nomura's UK and Ireland FIG DCM coverage. He joins from RBS where he had been running the UK lender's UK FIG DCM business. Hague will report to Jones, and is expected to start early next year. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers, Julian Baker)