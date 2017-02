TOKYO Oct 21 Nomura Holdings said it has agreed to sell restaurant chain Skylark to U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital for 128 billion yen ($1.7 billion) in common and preferred shares, marking the largest buyout by a private equity firm in Japan since the financial crisis.

Bain and Nomura began talks on Skylark last year but negotiations were put on hold after the March earthquake. They were delayed again in August after an outbreak of dysentery traced to outlets of Skylark's Gusto restaurant chain, sources had told Reuters. ($1 = 76.870 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Chris Gallagher)