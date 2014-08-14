TAIPEI Aug 14 Nomura Bank International said on Thursday it has issued $325 million in 30-year zero coupon bonds in Taiwan - the first bond issue here by a Japanese insitution in years.

The bonds were issued at par and bear an internal rate of return of 4.95 percent a year, Nomura said in a statement, adding the securities have been offered to institutional investors in Taiwan and listed on the GreTai Securities Market.

"This bond issuance is a first not just for Nomura, but also for a Japanese financial institution issuing an onshore bond in Taiwan in recent years," said Amy Tsao, president of Nomura in Taiwan.

Standard & Poor's has assigned the issuer a long-term rating of A-.