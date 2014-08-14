TAIPEI Aug 14 Nomura Bank International said on
Thursday it has issued $325 million in 30-year zero coupon bonds
in Taiwan - the first bond issue here by a Japanese insitution
in years.
The bonds were issued at par and bear an internal rate of
return of 4.95 percent a year, Nomura said in a statement,
adding the securities have been offered to institutional
investors in Taiwan and listed on the GreTai Securities Market.
"This bond issuance is a first not just for Nomura, but also
for a Japanese financial institution issuing an onshore bond in
Taiwan in recent years," said Amy Tsao, president of Nomura in
Taiwan.
Standard & Poor's has assigned the issuer a long-term rating
of A-.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Eric Meijer)