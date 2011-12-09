LONDON, Dec 9 (IFR) - Nomura Holdings used its retail
distribution franchise this week to price the first Basel
III-compliant Tier 2 from a Japanese bank, raising a substantial
JPY170BN (USD2.2BN) of capital at a cost that was at odds with
the securities' risk profile.
The deal demonstrated the bank's retail
distribution capabilities and helped alleviate short-term
funding concerns in a dual-tranche 10-year non-call five
structure.
The key feature was a Basel III-compliant non-viability
clause that carries conditional write-off language. Under the
terms of the deal, if the bank reaches the point of
non-viability, the bonds gets written down to zero. At the same
time, Nomura called JPY300bn of outstanding, more expensive
lower Tier 2 subs and opted for the write-off clause on the new
Tier 2 capital.
The bank chose that option instead of equity convertible
bonds as it was easier for Japanese investors used to the more
common 10NC5 structure to understand.
The new structure closely emulated the first Tier 2 out of
Asia in November -- ICBC's Rmb1.5bn (US$236m) 6% 10NC5.
The new deal will refinance a JPY300bn 3.6% sub from
December 2008 that was sold after Lehman Brothers' collapse
roiled markets and Nomura came out with the jumbo 8NC3 self-led
retail offering.
"It was good timing for Nomura to issue a Basel
III-compliant instrument as the issuer can refinance the
redeeming JPY300bn sub bonds in an efficient way -- with the new
structure Nomura can avoid amortization from 2013," said
Takehiko Ogihara of Nomura's FIG DCM.
"In any case the intention was to have a Basel III-compliant
contingent capital (instrument) with loss absorption language
and not to refinance the entire JPY300bn."
The wholesale tranche referenced Nomura's outstanding 2.649%
subordinated bullet due November 2025. That paper traded around
swaps plus 140bp area. The new deal was based on an estimated
premium for the loss absorption of 30bp to 60bp for a guidance
range of offer-side swaps plus 170bp-200bp.
Pricing came at the tight end for a 30bp premium to the more
traditional subs. That premium was viewed as smaller and more
modest than those seen in other recent issues by global banks,
according to bankers on and off the deal.
"We started the marketing with the institutional investors
of JPY10bn. As we grew the tranche to JPY15.7bn, we thought
170bp over was an adequate level from the viewpoint of
institutional investors as to what would be a fair level for the
retail investors too," said Akihiko Honda an official in
Nomura's debt syndicate.
"Indeed, we see the premium to traditional Japanese subs as
mild compared to other banks such ICBC, Rabobank and Credit
Suisse. In general, spreads in the Japanese domestic market are
much tighter than international levels and that rationale also
applies to the premium," said Honda.
The deal was split into institutional and retail tranches,
both priced at the exact same level to allow what the issuer
viewed as a fair price for both types of investors. The
retail-targeted portion came out at JPY154.3bn and JPY15.7bn was
raised from the wholesale market. The deal pays a 2.24% coupon.
The pricing of 170bp over five-year Yen swap equated to around
320bp over dollar Libor, a print many European banks would only
dream to achieve in the senior format. If uncalled, the deal
will not step up but reset after five years to five-year OS plus
170bp.
HIGHER PREMIUM FOR BANKS
STill, there are questions about the deal as Japan's
financial regulator has not yet presented a specific Basel
III-compliant directive. The Financial Services Agency has not
determined which banks and securities companies will become
national-SIFI -- Systemically Important Financial Institutions
-- but clearly Nomura's size should warrant an inclusion along
with the major commercial banks.
The issuer is understood to have obtained a nod from the
regulator on the structure, and by including loss absorption
features as part of the contract, should ensure the deal is
compliant with global regulation even if domestic rules are not
cast in stone.
Japan's Deposit Insurance Act's Article 102, which
stipulates that public funds can be injected into local FIGs to
cope with systematic crisis, exempts non-deposit holding
securities firms.
The exemption allowed Nomura to obtain ratings of A/A+ from
local rating agencies R&I/JCR, the same ranking as its
traditional sub debt. A future amendment of the law would
trigger a one-notch downgrade under the raters' criteria.
While regulations are clearer for banks, Tokyo market
participants are reluctant to say whether another bank will
follow Nomura in issuing contingent capital in the near term.
A few bankers away from the deal praised Nomura's success in
attracting any wholesale investor demand. Most, however, are
skeptical about how enthusiastic large-scale investors will be
about buying banks' contingent capital.
Nomura's deal failed to attract large investors, such as
life insurers. Market participants said commercial banks, such
as Japan's three megabanks, would have to offer a wider premium
to their regular subordinated debt as there is a higher risk of
some sort of public aid if they lose the backing of the
institutional market.
"There is still limited understanding of how to treat these
instruments, we will need more time to study the Basel III
language. It is still not clear how to evaluate the pricing
levels. I think the megabanks would follow with similar
structures -- also probably in retail and wholesale tranches --
but they will have to offer a higher spread if they come out,"
said one investor at a large Japanese life insurer.
A large wholesale contingent capital from Japan will only
happen if megabanks come to the fore , as institutional
investors would then move in volume, said Tokyo-based bankers
away from the deal. However, the retail market should not be
overlooked.
"The common sense in the Japanese market at the moment is
how to draw the vast amount of retail money," said a debt
syndicate head at a foreign house in Japan.
"Part of that retail (business" is similar in nature to
Asian wealth management business which sells subordinated debt
to their retail base - similar to the investors in Credit
Suisse's coco bonds earlier this year. In Japan's case retail is
the risk money and there will be more instruments targeting
them."
(Reporting by Atanas Dinov, Editing by Alex Chambers and Ciara
Linnane)