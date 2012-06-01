LONDON, June 1 With investment banks facing an
uncertain future, one Nomura shareholder has come up
with a novel suggestion to help to boost its share price:
replace all office toilets with Japanese-style squat facilities.
"All toilets within the company's offices shall be
Japanese-style toilets, thereby toughening the legs and loins
and hunkering down on a daily basis, aiming at achieving
four-digit stock prices," the shareholder said on the bank's
website ahead of this month's annual meeting on June 27.
"The company can surely avoid failure if they straddle over
a Japanese-style toilet every day and strengthen their lower
body. If it cannot, it can only be accepted as a bad luck."
Under Japanese law, shareholders who have held at least
30,000 shares for six months or more can make their own
proposals at annual meetings.
"When considering the proposals for the shareholders
meeting, we take relevant action in accordance with the law," a
Nomura spokeswoman said.
The bank's share price dropped below 1,000 yen ($12.75) late
in 2008 and has not reached the four-digit mark since then.
The unnamed shareholder submitted 100 proposals to be voted
on at the meeting, including changing the company's name to
"Vegetable Holdings", though only 18 met the bank's requirements
for them to be submitted to shareholders. The bank's board of
directors opposed all 18.
Other suggestions include abolishing the practice of giving
three banzai cheers at the annual meeting because too many
shareholders having strong armpit odour.
The proposals aren't all as far-fetched, however. One of the
more conventional suggestions was that any capital increase
should be funded by rights issue rather than public stock
offering, and that any decision on public stock offerings should
be subject to a resolution at shareholder meetings to protect
shareholder rights.
($1 = 78.4150 Japanese yen)
