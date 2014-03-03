By Nishant Kumar
HONG KONG, March 3 Nomura Holdings Inc
has hired former Barclays trader Pradeep Swamy to start a new
proprietary trading team in Hong Kong.
The move comes as Wall Street banks retreat from the
lucrative proprietary trading business after regulatory changes
put in place after 2008 curbed banks from making bets with their
own money.
Swamy, a former Hong Kong-based managing director in the
equities division of Barclays Plc, joined Nomura last
week to lead the new Equity Principal Strategies Group.
Fred Lam, Swamy's former colleague at money manager Cheyne
Capital, has also joined the team.
A Nomura spokesman confirmed the two appointments.