TOKYO Feb 14 Christopher Wendel has left
his job as global head of equity sales at Nomura Holdings Inc
, the Japanese investment bank said in an internal memo
obtained by Reuters, as it continues with its $1.2 bilion
cost-cutting drive.
Nomura will not replace Wendel's position, the memo said,
eliminating it along with roughly 1,000 jobs set to go in the
restructuring effort announced in November when Nomura posted
its first quarterly loss in 2-1/2 years.
Nomura, Japan's largest brokerage, declined to comment.
Wendel, also a senior managing director, was at Lehman
Brothers when Nomura bought the European and Asian assets of the
Wall Street bank following its collapse in 2008.
Investors have been focused on which senior staff would
leave or be cut in the restructuring, especially after the
high-profile departure of Jasjit Bhattal, the head of the
wholesale division and the highest-ranking ex-Lehman executive,
in January.
Enrico Corsalini, joint COO of global markets, has also left
the company as part of the cost-cutting and will be replaced by
Mark Cosaitis and James Lancaster, according to the memo.
John Adair, joint head of equities, Asia-Pacific, will
relocate to Hong Kong from Tokyo in a bid to boost its business
in Asia and work in the same office as regional co-head Paul
Dolan, two sources close to the matter said.
The brokerage's regional sales heads are reporting directly
to equity heads in their regions after Wendel's departure, the
internal memo said.
According to the note, Nomura's Asia-Pacific equities
structure will remain unchanged, with the Japan head of
equities, Norikazu Akedo, continuing to report to his regional
co-heads Adair and Dolan.
(Additional reporting by Nathan Layne in Tokyo, Vikram Subhedar
in Hong Kong; Editing by Joseph Radford)