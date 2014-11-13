BRIEF-Everest Investments FY net loss widens to 22.0 million zlotys
* Reported on Monday FY operating loss of 2.1 million zlotys versus loss of 1.2 million zlotys a year ago
TOKYO Nov 13 Nomura Holdings Inc says the brokerage's client assets rose to 100.2 trillion yen at end-October, a record high.
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom)
DUBAI, March 21 Major Gulf stock markets were marginally higher in quiet, early trade on Tuesday, while Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties climbed after its annual general meeting discussed expansion plans.
GENEVA, March 21 Kenya's central bank expects to lift Chase Bank out of receivership soon by bringing in new shareholders, the governor of the central bank, Patrick Njoroge, said.