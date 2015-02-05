* New venture plans to make acquisitions
* Seeks to lend to borrowers shunned by big banks
By Freya Berry and Andrew Winterbottom
LONDON, Feb 5 A new venture that aims to lend to
cash-strapped consumers shunned by high street banks is seeking
to raise around 100 million pounds ($152 million) in a London
market debut.
Non-Standard Finance (NSF), founded by former Provident
Financial chairman John van Kuffeler, has already
received 48 million pounds from Woodford Investment Management,
Invesco and Marathon Asset Management, it said on Thursday.
The company has been set up as a vehicle to buy as many as
three businesses in the UK "non-standard" consumer finance
sector, aiming for a first deal within six months.
NSF said around 12 million people in Britain do not meet the
lending criteria of mainstream banks. These potential customers
could be credit worthy but need a different type of credit
facility provided by specialist companies.
Short-term lenders such as Wonga, QuickQuid and Lending
Stream have flourished as high street banks have pulled back
from riskier lending in the wake of the credit crisis.
Britain's financial watchdog has been clamping down on
practices by companies who charge consumers high interest rates
for such loans, dubbed "payday" lenders.
But an analyst at stockbroker Shore Capital said NSF should
be able to take advantage of the crackdown by targeting the
payday loans sector with regulation-ready alternatives, said
Gary Greenwood.
"You can offer viable products like instalment credit loans
without falling foul of the regulator. The payday loan scrutiny
is actually good news for the likes of Provident and
Non-Standard Finance."
Kuffeler said NSF aimed to treat customers fairly and lend
responsibly to establish a "sustainably profitable group of
businesses serving an important socio-demographic cluster".
Among the five other directors joining Kuffeler at NSF will
be Nick Teunon, former chief financial officer of Marlin
Financial Group, where Kuffeler was also chairman. They will
also be joined by Robin Ashton, former chief executive of
Provident which provides similar lending services .
UBS is sole bookrunner on the transaction. Peel
Hunt is lead manager.
($1 = 0.6580 British Pounds)
