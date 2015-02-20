NEW YORK Feb 20 Highly leveraged borrowers
looking to bring more debt onto their balance sheets are
replacing agent banks with unregulated entities such as
Jefferies in order to push leverage higher without
raising the ire of regulators.
In the last two months, at least two borrowers - Arctic
Glacier and Mitchell International - have turned to
Jefferies rather than their respective existing lead arrangers
to raise incremental debt.
"The regulated banks are taking a pass on things that are
very natural for them to lead. Non-regulated banks are taking
their place," said Richard Farley, a leveraged finance partner
at law firm Paul Hastings.
The added debt used to repay outstanding borrowings or
provide funding for acquisitions could otherwise be frowned upon
by regulators, such as the Federal Reserve or the Office of the
Comptroller of the Currency, which are taking a tough line on
enforcing leverage guidelines to curb reckless lending.
The leveraged lending guidelines finalized in March 2013 are
meant to prevent risk building up in underwriting banks.
Regulators view leverage over 6.0x as problematic and also focus
on a borrower's ability to pay off debt within a specific
timeframe.
In anticipation of a pullback in bank lending resulting from
tighter regulatory scrutiny, non-traditional lenders have
positioned themselves as alternative debt capital providers and
are angling to grab market share.
Lenders that flaunt the guidelines will have loans
"criticized" and potentially face penalties imposed by
regulators that are cracking down on assets they are concerned
could pose systemic risk.
"Often when doing an add-on or tapping an accordion, Fed and
OCC regulated banks - even if they are in the syndicate now -
are saying no if lead arranging a new deal will be criticized,"
Farley said.
Market participants expect alternative lenders to continue
stepping in to provide incremental debt to borrowers where
existing bank lenders opt out.
Stepping in
Earlier this month, Jefferies, as sole lead arranger,
provided a $35 million add-on term loan to packaged ice product
maker Arctic Glacier. The loan is fungible with the company's
existing $275.8 million first-lien term loan arranged by Credit
Suisse, resulting in a combined $310.8 million tranche. Credit
Suisse originated the loan in 2012 then repriced the deal a year
ago.
Proceeds from the incremental debt will repay borrowings
under Arctic's $40 million revolver due 2018. The transaction
bumped pricing on the entire first-lien tranche to 500bp over
Libor from 400bp over Libor, along with a 1 percent Libor floor,
while the new money portion sold to investors at a 99 original
issue discount.
In a Moody's credit opinion published in May 2014, the
ratings agency said, "The company's leverage was very high at
approximately 8.3x as measured by Moody's adjusted
debt-to-Ebitda without giving effect to the expected
contribution from acquisitions and cost savings from actions
already implemented. However, pro-forma for acquisition-related
benefits yet to be realized, leverage is approximately 7.3x."
Jefferies is not a commercial bank and was not bailed out in
the aftermath of the financial crisis. As a result, the
guidelines do not apply to Jefferies, nor to other non-bank
lenders, such as business development companies and other direct
origination platforms, that are poised to benefit from banks
pulling back.
In January, Jefferies also arranged $55 million in
incremental term debt for Mitchell International, a provider of
technology and information services to the property & casualty
claims industry, to fund KKR-controlled Mitchell's purchase of
assets from Cogent Works.
KKR Capital Markets was joint lead arranger with Jefferies
on the add-on loan. Previously Bank of America Merrill Lynch had
arranged a $785 million credit for Mitchell in October 2013 that
funded KKR's roughly $1.1 billion takeover of the company from
Aurora Capital Group.
Jefferies declined to comment. Credit Suisse and Bank of
America Merrill Lynch did not immediately return calls for
comment.
(Editing By Michelle Sierra and Lynn Adler)