Jan 18 Zhongnongfa Seed Industry Group :

* Says signs strategic cooperation agreement with govt of Weining county, Sichuan Province, on Jan. 15, to jointly cooperate on potato planting in Weining

* Says the company to establish potato planting system, set up potato industrialization platform, and provide personnel training service

Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/2zSZQe

