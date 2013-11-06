UPDATE 3-Macron gets poll boost in French presidential race as Fillon crisis deepens
* Juppe ready to join "search for solution" - source (Updates with Fillon statement, more market reaction)
Nov 6 Noodles & Co reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue, hurt by a tepid consumer spending environment, sending the company's shares down 6.5 percent in extended trading.
The company, which serves pasta and noodle dishes for as little as $8, posted a net income of $3.3 million, or 11 cents per share, up from $133,000, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, Noodles earned 11 cents per share in the third quarter.
Revenue rose 15.4 percent to $88.9 million. Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $91 million in the quarter ended Oct. 1, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Comparable restaurant sales for company-owned restaurants were up 2.4 percent, below the 2.7 percent rise that analysts polled by Consensus Metrix had expected.
Noodles' shares had closed at $46.68 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday. (Reporting by Maria Ajit Thomas in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Juppe ready to join "search for solution" - source (Updates with Fillon statement, more market reaction)
DETROIT, March 3 Mexico is prepared to negotiate changes to the North American Free Trade Agreement to modernize the 23-year-old open trade pact grouping the United States, Canada and Mexico, Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Friday.
PARIS/LONDON, March 3 France's PSA Group struck a deal with General Motors to buy the U.S. carmaker's loss-making Opel division, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.