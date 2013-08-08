* Expects 2013 earnings/shr $0.39-$0.41 vs est $0.39

* Shares fall 5 pct after market

Aug 8 Noodles & Co's muted forecast for the current year disappointed investors, sending shares of the newly public company down 5 percent in after-hours trading.

The company forecast a full-year profit in the range of 39-41 cents per share. Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 39 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"That's something that was a little bit lower than buy-siders expected," Wedbush Securities analyst Nick Setyan told Reuters.

The company said it expects comparable restaurant sales growth of about 3 percent for the year.

"If you're going to take that at face value there's going to be a deceleration in (comparable restaurant sales) growth as the year progresses," Setyan said.

Noodles, which opened its first restaurant in Denver, Colorado in 1995, surprised Wall Street with a strong market debut in June, prompting comparisons with leading restaurant chains such as Panera Bread Co and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

The company operates more than 340 restaurants and serves pasta and noodle dishes inspired by world cuisines. Most dishes are priced at around $8, according to the company's website.

The company said second-quarter net income fell to $0.1 million from $2.2 million a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Noodles earned 13 cents per share, above the average analyst estimate of 12 cents per share.

Revenue rose 18.2 percent to $89.2 million in the quarter ended July 2, beating market estimates of $88.1 million.

System-wide comparable restaurant sales rose 4.4 percent.

Noodles shares were trading at $45.01 after the bell. They had closed at $47.27 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.

By Thursday's close, the shares have risen about 160 percent from its IPO price of $18.