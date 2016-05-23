DUBAI May 23 Dubai-based Noor Bank is expected
to price a capital-boosting sukuk issue of benchmark size on
Tuesday, a document from lead managers said.
Pricing guidance for the transaction, which has an order
book currently worth more than $1 billion, has been revised to
the area of 6.5 percent, the document said.
An earlier update from lead arrangers on Monday had said
initial guidance was set in the mid- to high 6 percent area.
The U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk has a perpetual tenor,
with an option for the Islamic bank to redeem the paper after
five years. The offer will enhance Noor Bank's Tier 1, or core,
capital.
Benchmark size is traditionally understood to mean upwards
of $500 million.
Noor Bank, rated A- by Fitch Ratings, last week named Citi
and Standard Chartered as joint global coordinators, with those
banks plus Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, First Gulf
Bank, Noor Bank and Sharjah Islamic Bank acting as joint lead
managers for the issue.
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)