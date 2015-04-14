DUBAI, April 14 Dubai's Noor Bank is planning to
meet fixed income investors starting Friday ahead of the
potential sale of a debut Islamic bond issue, a document from
lead arrangers showed.
The bank, which counts state funds Investment Corporation of
Dubai and Dubai Holding among its owners, will meet investors in
the Middle East, Asia and Europe starting Friday.
A dollar-denominated sukuk of benchmark size may follow
during the course of 2015, subject to market conditions, the
document said. Traditionally, benchmark size is understood to
mean upwards of $500 million.
Noor Bank chose Standard Chartered as global coordinator and
Al Hilal Bank, Citigroup, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD,
Qinvest, and Sharjah Islamic Bank as joint lead managers for the
sukuk issue, the document added.
The Dubai-based lender may conduct a benchmark-sized sukuk
issue after setting up a $3 billion Islamic bond programme, it
confirmed to Reuters earlier on Tuesday, with banking sources
indicating the sale could happen as early as this month.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)