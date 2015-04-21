DUBAI, April 21 Dubai's Noor Bank is marketing a
$500 million, five-year debut U.S. dollar sukuk issue, which
could price as early as Tuesday, a document from lead arrangers
showed.
Initial price thoughts were set in the 140 basis points area
over midswaps for the sukuk, which have an agency-based
structure known as wakala.
The bank, which counts state funds Investment Corporation of
Dubai and Dubai Holding among its owners, has appointed Standard
Chartered as global coordinator and Al Hilal Bank, Citigroup,
Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD, Qinvest, and Sharjah Islamic
Bank as joint lead managers.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)