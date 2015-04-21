DUBAI, April 21 Dubai's Noor Bank has launched a
$500 million, five-year debut sukuk issue that will price later
on Tuesday, a document from lead arrangers showed.
The transaction was set to price at a spread of 130 basis
points over midswaps, at the tight end of final guidance of
130-135 bps over midswaps. Initial pricing guidance of around
140 bps over midswaps was given earlier on Tuesday.
The lender, which is issuing sukuk with a wakala structure,
had obtained orders worth about $1.9 billion, an earlier
document showed.
The bank, which counts state funds Investment Corporation of
Dubai and Dubai Holding among its owners, has chosen Standard
Chartered as global coordinator and Al Hilal Bank, Barwa Bank,
Citigroup, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD, Qinvest and Sharjah
Islamic Bank as joint lead managers for the issue.
