DUBAI, April 14 Noor Bank may conduct a
benchmark-sized sukuk issue after setting up a $3 billion
Islamic bond programme, the Dubai-based lender confirmed to
Reuters on Tuesday, with banking sources indicating the sale
could happen as early as this month.
"Noor Bank has confirmed that they have today established
(a) $3 billion sukuk trust certificates issuance programme to be
listed on NASDAQ Dubai," the bank said in a statement to
Reuters.
The Islamic bank added it "may consider a benchmark Reg S
sukuk issuance", although it did not specify a timeframe.
Benchmark size is traditionally understood to mean upwards
of $500 million, while offerings compliant with Regulation S
cannot be sold to onshore investors in the United States.
The statement from Noor Bank came after three sources aware
of the matter told Reuters that the sharia-compliant bank might
schedule meetings with fixed income investors to discuss the
potential sukuk issue as soon as this month.
The sources spoke on condition of anonymity, as the
information isn't public.
Noor Bank said its sukuk programme had been arranged by
itself as well as Citigroup and Standard Chartered.
Those three banks would be joined by Dubai Islamic Bank,
Emirates NBD and Sharjah Islamic Bank as bookrunners for the
debut sukuk transaction, according to the banking sources.
Noor Bank, set up in 2008, counts state funds Investment
Corporation of Dubai and Dubai Holding among its owners.
