LONDON Nov 20 Bankers are working on financing packages of around 330 million euros ($446 million) to support bids for Dutch education publisher Noordhoff Uitgevers, as private equity firms prepare to submit offers this week, banking sources said on Wednesday.

Noordhoff forms part of European educational publisher Infinitas, formerly known as Wolters Kluwer Education, which was bought by Bridgepoint Capital in 2007 for 774 million euros, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

Goldman Sachs and ING were hired earlier this year to run a sales process for Noordhoff, which could fetch around 600 to 700 million euros, banking sources said.

The sale is attracting a number of potential buyers and private equity firms that could submit first round bids in an auction process this week include Ares, Bain, KKR , NPM, Pamplona, Providence and Waterland, they added.

All the private equity firms either declined to comment or were not immediately available to comment. Bridgepoint declined to comment.

Bankers and debt investors will be eager to finance the deal given the lack of M&A activity so far this year.

Bankers are preparing debt packages of 5 to 6 times Noordhoff's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of around 60 million euros to back private equity bids, the bankers said.

The debt will include senior leveraged loans and could also comprise subordinated debt such as mezzanine loans.

Noordhoff Uitgevers is the largest educational content and services provider in The Netherlands. The company covers primary, secondary, vocational and higher education teaching resources, according to its website.

($1 = 0.7394 euros) (Editing by Mark Potter)