NEW YORK May 6 Aluminum prices on the London Metal Exchange will rise "appropriately" as the U.S. Midwest aluminum premium continues to fall, Noranda Aluminum chief executive Kip Smith said on Wednesday in the company's first quarter 2015 earnings call.

The falling Midwest premium AL-PREM has not yet resulted in a decline in aluminum imports to the United States, which partly caused the premium's decline from record levels. Last week, the premium fell to 14-15 cents a lb, its lowest level in more than a year, after exceeding 24 cents a lb in January. (Reporting By Luc Cohen; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)