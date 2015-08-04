(Adds market background, comment from traders)
NEW YORK Aug 4 Noranda Aluminum has
suspended output of aluminum billet extrusion at its New Madrid
plant in Missouri after an explosion at the site, a spokesman
said on Tuesday, a move that could relieve downward pressure on
prices in the glutted market for the metal.
The blast took place at about 12:30 local time (1:30 p.m.
EDT) at the cast house, which produces about 91,000 tonnes a
year of billet, used in construction and automobiles, Noranda
spokesman John Parker said. There was no indication as to when
production would resume.
"Emergency response units are on site," he said, noting that
the cause of the blast was not immediately clear and that the
incident was being investigated as a molten metal explosion and
resulting fire.
The primary smelter, which has an annual capacity of 253,000
tonnes, and the production of redraw rod at the plant's two rod
mills were not affected, he said.
About 20 people were working in the area at the time, Parker
said. There were no fatalities.
Noranda and other producers have been struggling with
sinking aluminum prices. Weak market conditions have slowed
Noranda's ramp-up of its smelter to full
capacity.
Some traders said the outage could drive up premiums for
billet, which are currently around 12.75-13.25 cents a lb above
the combined LME and Midwest premium price.
"If somebody else needs to come in and pick up the slack
because Noranda's going to be down, you'll start seeing some
fresh P1020 buying," one U.S. trader said, referring to standard
primary aluminum.
But any bump up in prices may be short-lived. Since Noranda
would not be using the primary aluminum it produces to make
extrusions throughout the outage, it may sell more primary
aluminum onto the spot market, pressuring premiums and blunting
the impact on those prices.
Prices have been languishing at six-year lows amid a
global glut and concerns about growing imports from China.
Prices have fallen 18 percent in the past three months and
closed on Tuesday at $1,617 a tonne, just above a more than
six-year low hit on Monday.
The U.S. Midwest premium, paid on top of the LME price for
physical delivery of the metal, has plunged more than 60 percent
this year to around 8 cents a lb, traders said.
