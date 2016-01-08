(Adds background on aluminum market, Noranda)
NEW YORK Jan 8 Noranda Aluminum Holding Corp
has idled two of three potlines at its New Madrid,
Missouri smelter after an electrical supply circuit failure, the
company said in a statement on Friday.
The failure occurred on Thursday afternoon and no serious
injuries were reported, the company said. The facility has a
capacity to produce 253,000 tonnes of aluminum each year, but
has been operating at around 85 percent of capacity for the past
several months with no plans to ramp up to full capacity.
The outage is the second accident to disrupt production at
the facility in five months, and will further reduce U.S.
primary aluminum production. Planned cutbacks due to tumbling
prices were already set to reduce the country's 2016 output to
the lowest level since 1950.
In August, Noranda was forced to suspend production of
extrusion billet due to an explosion at the cast house, and has
not yet resumed output.
Noranda has not yet established a timeline for resuming
production at the two idled potlines and is assessing the
incident to determine its root cause.
The unexpected outage comes a day after Alcoa
announced plans to permanently close its 269,000 tonne-per-year
Warrick, Indiana aluminum smelter, the largest in the United
States. It plans to idle two Washington state plants, which will
leave it with just one operating smelter in the country.
Century Aluminum has also reduced production at two of its
three smelters, and is considering launching a trade case
against China, which it accuses of subsidizing its smelters and
blames for tumbling prices.
(Reporting By Luc Cohen; Editing by Tom Brown)