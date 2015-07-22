NEW YORK, July 22 Noranda Aluminum Holding Co has delayed efforts to ramp up production at its New Madrid, Missouri smelter due to the sharp decline in aluminum prices earlier this year, president and CEO Kip Smith said in a conference call on Wednesday.

The company had previously said it expected the 253,000 tonne-per-year smelter to reach full capacity by the third quarter of this year. The smelter is currently operating at approximately 85 percent of capacity, Smith said in the call to announce the company's second quarter 2015 earnings. (Reporting By Luc Cohen; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)