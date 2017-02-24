TORONTO Feb 24 A strike at Noranda Income
Fund's zinc processing plant in Quebec stretched into
a 13th day on Friday, with no talks scheduled between management
and the United Steelworkers of America union.
Noranda's zinc processing facility in
Salaberry-de-Valleyfield is the second-largest in North America
and largest in eastern North America, where the bulk of zinc
customers are located. It is managed by a subsidiary of Glencore
Canada Corporation.
The plant's 371 unionized workers went on strike after the
two sides could not agree on proposed changes to the pension
plan in the collective agreement.
There have been no talks during the strike and none are
currently scheduled, said Manon Castonguay, president of
Steelworkers Local 6486.
It was unclear whether the strike has severely impacted
production at the facility. The union said output was likely
very low.
Noranda could not be immediately reached for comment. It had
previously said it would provide a production update on March 1
when it releases its fourth-quarter results.
Zinc prices have nearly doubled since January 2016 due to a
shortage tied to mine closures and shutdowns. The price of zinc
was 1 percent higher at $2,817 a tonne on Friday.
The union said Noranda has failed to demonstrate that is
experiencing any financial troubles and has refused to explore
other cost-cutting measures.
Noranda said on Feb. 13 that the Fund would be paying market
prices starting May 3, replacing the previous fixed rate, a
change that will substantially impact its results.
