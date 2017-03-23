March 23 Noranda Income Fund said on Thursday that zinc production at a Quebec plant, which was hit by a strike, was at 50-60 percent of normal operating levels.

The company said in February that the plant's 371 unionized workers, represented by the United Steelworkers of America, walked off the job after the two sides failed to agree on changes to a proposed pension plan in a new collective bargaining agreement.

Earlier this month, Noranda said it was deferring its 2017 zinc production and sales forecasts due to the strike. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)