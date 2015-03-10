NEW YORK, March 10 Noranda Aluminum Holding Corp :

* Power users in Missouri, including the Missouri Retailers Association, approve deal for the aluminum producer to pay a lower power rate at its 268,875 tonne-per-year smelter in New Madrid, Missouri

* Under deal, Noranda will pay a $34/megawatt hour electricity rate, down from $42.35 currently

* At full production, the proposed smelter rate structure would have reduced the plant's electricity costs by $30 million in 2014, or about 5 cents per lb of primary aluminum produced

* The deal is a "positive step" ahead of final approval of the deal by state regulator Missouri Public Service Commission, a spokesman said

* The state regulator will rule on the deal by May 31.

* The company has threatened to shutter the plant if favorable rate deal was not reached Source: Noranda Aluminum Holding Company press release: (Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)