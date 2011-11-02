* Q3 rev $400.4 mln vs est. $363.9 mln
* Q3 adj EPS $0.21 vs est. $0.23
Nov 2 Noranda Aluminum Holding Co
declared a regular quarterly cash dividend for the first time
and posted market-topping quarterly revenue, sending its shares
up as much as 15 percent.
The company declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 3
cents a share and a supplemental cash dividend of $1 per share,
to be paid on November 22 to shareholders on record as of
November 14.
Third-quarter revenue beat analysts' estimates on higher
realized prices and shipment volumes of aluminium and bauxite
but adjusted earnings fell short by 2 cents.
Noranda operates a mine in Jamaica to produce bauxite that
is refined into alumina at its Gramercy, Louisiana facility. The
alumina is then smelted into aluminum at Noranda's smelter near
New Madrid, Missouri.
Third-quarter net income was $30.8 million, or 45 cents per
share, compared with $25.2 million, or 45 cents per share, a
year ago.
Excluding items, profit was 21 cents per share.
Sales for third quarter rose 22 percent to $400.4 million.
Analysts were expecting earnings of 23 cents a share on
revenue of $363.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Noranda 's shares were trading at $ on Wednesday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)