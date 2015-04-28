April 28 XPO Logistics Inc agreed to buy France's Norbert Dentressangle SA for $3.53 billion including debt, Bloomberg reported.

Founder Norbert Dentressangle would sell his family's 67 percent stake in the company for 217.50 euros ($239) per share, the report said. (bloom.bg/1EOjbUL)

XPO would launch a tender offer for the remaining stake at the same price. ($1 = 0.9108 euros) (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Paxton)