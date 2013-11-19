BRIEF-Radius Gold acquires Bald Peak property located on the Nevada-California border
Nov 19 Norbord Inc : * Announces proposed senior notes offering * Intends to launch an offering of approximately US$240 million in aggregate
principal amount of senior secured notes * Intends to use net proceeds from offering to redeem existing $240 million of
6.25% senior notes due 2015 and 6.25% senior secured notes due 2015
* Weisman Group Llc dissolves share stake in Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc as of February 28 - sec filing
* Red Rock Resorts-on March 3 unit of station casinos llc entered second loan modification agreement with respect to credit agreement dated June 16,2011