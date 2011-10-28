* Q3 loss $0.02/shr vs loss of $0.09/shr year ago
Oct 28 Canadian wood panels maker Norbord Inc
posted a smaller third-quarter loss as panel prices
held up in Europe, but warned that the next two quarters would
be tough because of growing economic gloom.
Norbord -- a producer of oriented strand boards (OSB) that
are commonly used to sheath roofs, walls and floors -- has also
been grappling with high raw material costs and a weak U.S.
housing market.
Norbord's results are in line with those of its peers in the
industry, which is bracing for a weak fourth quarter. On
Thursday, Canfor posted a narrower-than-expected
quarterly loss but said it expects North American lumber demand
to slow in the fourth quarter.
"I do expect the very robust demand of the past two years
(in Europe) to ease," Chief Executive Barrie Shineton said in a
letter to shareholders.
He said the company's customers in the U.K. and across the
Eurozone have become cautious due to the economic uncertainty.
Norbord, whose timber peers include West Fraser Timber
, expects European panel prices to moderate from the
robust levels of the past two years due to the sovereign debt
crisis.
The company, which drew nearly half its total revenue from
Europe in the second quarter, expects the European panel market
to soften.
"I am becoming increasingly bearish about any near-term
rebound in new home construction," CEO Shineton said, referring
to the U.S. housing market.
U.S. housing starts are expected to end the year below 0.6
million, marginally lower than the prior year and well below the
25-year historical annualized average of 1.5 million.
Toronto-based Norbord, which also competes with Tembec Inc
, reported net loss of $1 million, or 2 cents a share,
compared with net loss of $4 million, or 9 cents a share, a year
ago.
Sales rose 6 percent to $242 million.
Analysts, on average, were expecting a loss of 3 cents a
share, on revenue of $260.3 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
North Central benchmark OSB prices rose 2 percent to average
$184 per thousand square feet in the quarter from the year-ago
period.
Norbord shares, which have lost more than a third of their
value so far this year, closed at C$8.94 on Thursday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)