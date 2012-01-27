(Adds details, shares)
* Q4 loss $0.21/share, same as year ago
* Says overcapacity will continue to weigh on N.American OSB
markets
* Sees strength in European business despite sovereign debt
crisis
Jan 27 Canadian wood panels maker Norbord
Inc posted a fourth-quarter loss, hurt in part by low
oriented strand boards (OSB) prices, but said the North American
housing market was improving.
Norbord, which produces OSBs that are commonly used to
sheath roofs, walls and floors, has been grappling with high raw
material costs and a weak U.S. housing market.
However, the company sees a brighter North American housing
market in 2012. "Early indicators suggest some upside in both
demand and price in North America as we move into the first
quarter of 2012," Chief Executive Barrie Shineton said in a
statement.
The seasonally-adjusted U.S. housing starts for December was
657,000, up 25 percent from last year's year-end pace, the
company said.
Housing starts, including multifamily homes, were up about 3
percent in 2011, but single family homes fell 9 percent, Norbord
said.
Toronto-based Norbord, whose peers include West Fraser
Timber and Tembec Inc, however, expects
overcapacity to continue to weigh on North American OSB markets.
Norbord, which also makes plywood and other engineered wood
products, said it expects its European business to remain robust
in 2012, despite panel pricing having peaked.
For 2012, the company is planning capital investments at the
same $25 million level, but said it can be constrained to $15
million if market conditions warrant.
For the October-December quarter, net loss was $9 million,
or 21 cents a share, the same as the year-ago quarter.
Analysts, on average, were expecting a loss of 8 cents a
share, on revenue of $242.7 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
EBITDA in the fourth quarter was $9 million, compared with
$14 million in the year-ago quarter.
North Central benchmark OSB prices were flat at $190 per
thousand square feet on an average.
On Thursday, rival Tembec, which produces lumber, paper and
pulp, posted a wider first-quarter loss citing lower selling
prices.
Norbord shares, which have gained a fourth of their value so
far this year, closed at C$10.04 on Thursday on the Toronto
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta and Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in
Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)