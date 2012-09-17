LONDON, Sept 17 Norcon PLC : * Revenue for the year ending 31 December 2012 is likely to be s lightly below

expectations * Profit before tax is likely to be well below the board's initial

expectations. * Margin pressure expected to continue in to the second half of the year * Norcon CEO arnold rørholt is on sick leave for an indefinite period. * Steve Preston, CEO of the subsidiary norconsult telematics, will serve as

acting CEO