UPDATE 1-Hugo Boss sees sales stabilising in 2017 as China recovers
* China same store sales up 20 pct in Q4 (Adds details, background)
LONDON Feb 14 Norcros PLC : * Group revenue for the 18 week period was 15.1% higher on a constant currency
basis * Should continue to make progress in line with market expectations for the
current year
* China same store sales up 20 pct in Q4 (Adds details, background)
BERLIN, March 9 Hugo Boss said it expected sales to stabilise in 2017 and profitability to start to recover as the struggling German fashion house managed to turn its business around in China after slashing prices there.
* FY sales of 189.5 million Swiss francs ($186.59 million) up 4.9 percent on the previous year (2015: 180.6 million francs)