* Full-year profit to fall short of its expectations

* Says UK, South Africa markets challenging in December

* Shares fall almost 20 pct (Adds analyst quotes, stock movement)

Feb 16 Norcros Plc warned that its full-year adjusted profit would fall short of prior expectations due to weakness in its major markets, wiping out almost a fifth of the market value of the maker of bath showers and floor tiles.

Norcros, which operates brands such as Johnson Tiles and Triton Showers, said revenue for the 18-week period ended Feb. 5 fell 3.1 percent on a reported basis, but rose 0.9 percent on a constant currency basis.

Sales in UK fell 3 percent for the period, while those in South Africa declined 2.1 percent.

"Market conditions in the UK and South Africa were particularly challenging in December reflecting the earlier and longer than expected Christmas shutdowns in our major markets," Norcros said in a statement.

However, revenue in January showed some improvement, it said.

Numis Securities said adverse weather conditions, consumer confidence and client de-stocking notably impacted Norcros' UK business.

The brokerage reduced its full-year EBIT (earnings before income and taxes) estimates for the company by 7 percent.

In November, Norcros said rising commodity costs had prompted it to restructure its cost base.

Norcros shares, which have lost about 30 percent of their value in the last eight months, were trading down 14.4 percent at 9.63 pence at 0912 GMT. They had earlier touched a low of 9.1 pence -- their lowest in 17 months. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)