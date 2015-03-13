BERLIN, March 13 German public sector bank NordLB said it was making provisions for its exposure to defunct Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria in its 2014 results but still expected to achieve its objectives for the year.

NordLB said in a statement it had outstanding claims totalling 380 million euros ($400 million) from the body responsible for managing the assets of Hypo, including 245 million in the portfolio of its German subsidiary.

It said it expected the Austrian province of Carinthia to fulfil its contractual obligations and would use all legal means possible to enforce its claims, but was making allowances for a potential default for reasons of prudence.

It added that it would still achieve its objective to reach a significantly better pre-tax profit for 2014 as in 2013.

Austria's financial watchdog has taken control of Heta, the "bad bank" of defunct Hypo Alpe Adria, and imposed a debt moratorium until May 2016 after an outside audit exposed a capital hole of 7.6 billion euros which the government was not prepared to fill.

The province of Carinthia provided guarantees for billions of euros of debt and would struggle to honour these.

German banks have large exposures to Heta and face material, though manageable, losses from the suspension of its debt, ratings agency Fitch said this week. ($1 = 0.9509 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Keith Weir)