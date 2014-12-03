FRANKFURT Dec 3 The shipping sector will
unlikely see a broad recovery before 2016, the chief executive
of NordLB, one of the world's larger ship lenders
said, striking a more pessimistic tone than earlier this year.
"We expect to post substantial 2015 loan loss provisions for
ships," Gunter Dunkel told journalists late on Tuesday, adding
the bank needed to be 'cautious' regarding its 2015 earnings.
In spring, the bank - which is expecting to keep its
shipping loan book stable at 17 billion euros ($21 billion) next
year - had said that it expected a recovery as early as 2015.
Price pressure on container ships and on charter rates
remains high, despite a rebound in prices in a few ship asset
classes, board member Eckhard Forst said.
Before the financial crisis, NordLB like many German banks
pushed into the business of lending to the companies
transporting the world's burgeoning trade in goods and raw
materials, propelling Germany to the top spot in ship lending
worldwide.
But the global economic downturn of the past five years has
crimped trade flows, even as the supply of ships ordered during
the boom years continued to rise, wiping out the profits that
shippers need to pay off their loans and punching holes in the
balance sheets of the banks that made them.
(1 US dollar = 0.8108 euro)
(Reporting by Andreas Kröner; writing by Arno Schuetze; editing
by Thomas Atkins)