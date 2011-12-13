MOSCOW Dec 13 The Nord Stream gas pipeline will suspend gas deliveries to Europe from Russia for two days due to maintenance works, the pipeline consortium said on Tuesday.

The first line of Nord Stream supplies Europe with gas at a pace of around 75 million cubic metres a day.

"From 13 December, 6 am CET to 15 December, 6 pm CET, the gas flow through the Nord Stream pipeline will be temporarily suspended due to planned maintenance works at Gazprom's connecting pipeline," the consortium said.

"All contracted gas delivery volumes will be met."

Gazprom owns 51 percent of the project with German companies Wintershall and E.ON each holding 15.5 percent, and France's GDF Suez and Dutch firm Gasunie each with 9 percent. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)