Dec 12 Nord Anglia Education, a Hong Kong-based
school operator, has hired banks for an initial public offering
that could come next year, according to sources familiar with
the matter.
Nord Anglia, owned by Baring Private Equity, has hired
Credit Suisse AG, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan
to lead the float, which could raise upwards of $200
million, the sources said.
Nord Anglia and Goldman Sachs could not be reached for
comment. Richard Barton, a spokesman for Baring, declined to
comment, as did Credit Suisse and JPMorgan.
Education is a hot ticket item in Asia, with expanding
middle classes in the region's emerging economies increasingly
spending their disposable income on private education. That
attracts private equity investors like Baring, one of Asia's
biggest homegrown private equity firms with more than $5 billion
in committed capital.
Nord Anglia, acquired by Baring in August 2008 for $360
million, is a specialist in international education and one of
the world's biggest private education providers.
Baring this year expanded Nord Anglia into the United States
with its $237 million acquisition of rival WCL Group in May.
Nord Anglia runs 27 schools in Southeast Asia, China,
Europe, North America and the Middle East. Founded in 1972 by
former teacher Kevin McNeany, schools are targeted at
expatriates and local wealthy families.