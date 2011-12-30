Dec 30 German lender HSH Nordbank has sued
several banks, including Ally Financial and JPMorgan Chase
, over losses on $130.2 million in mortgage bond
investments, according to court documents.
HSH Nordbank said the defendants had misrepresented
underwriting standards and the quality of the underlying loans.
The bank said investments made in those mortgage securities sold
by the defendants have lost value.
"The offering materials also contained material
misrepresentations about the securities' credit ratings, which
understated the securities' risk profile," the bank said in the
court filing.
Other defendants in the case includes Barclays Capital
and Credit Suisse.
The German bank had earlier sued JPMorgan and Barclays over
similar claims.
HSH Nordbank, like other landesbanks, lost billions of euros
on risky investments in the financial crisis, forcing its state
owners Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein to prop it up with 10
billion euros ($14.3 billion) in loan guarantees and a capital
injection of 3 billion.
Ally Financial was formerly known as GMAC Inc.
The case is HSH Nordbank vs Ally Financial, JPMorgan et al,
Case No. 653651/2011, New York State Supreme Court.
(Reporting by Sakthi Prasad)