* Swift Energy Co - files for mixed shelf of up to $250.0 million - sec filing
LONDON, Sept 16 (IFR) - Investor demand for Nordea Bank's debut Additional Tier 1 bond has surpassed USD5bn, according to a lead manager.
Lead managers Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and UBS are continuing to market the dual tranche bond at initial price thoughts on a perpetual non-call five-year at 5.75% area and on a perpetual non-call 10-year at 6.5% area.
Further updates on pricing are expected during US business hours. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, editing by Anil Mayre)
ST. LOUIS, March 16 Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private sector coal producer, said on Thursday it expects to exit its Chapter 11 bankruptcy in early April after a U.S. judge said he would approve its plan to slash over $5 billion of debt.