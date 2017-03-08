STOCKHOLM, March 8 Nordic banking group Nordea
said on Wednesday it had been issued with a warning and
a one million euro fine by Finland's watchdog for deficiencies
in investment advice.
The FSA's audit showed, for example, deficiencies in the
recording of customer meetings and customer information in
Nordea’s systems in a few cases, the bank said.
"In our view, the Financial Supervisory Authority has not
sufficiently taken into consideration the improvements to
investment advice already made and in progress at Nordea,
or the fact that the deficiencies were not wilful," Nordea said
in a statement.
It said there were no cases where the advice given was not
in the best interests of the customer.
