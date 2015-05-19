STOCKHOLM May 19 Sweden's financial watchdog said on Tuesday it had fined banking groups Nordea and Handelsbanken for not adhering to laws on money laundering.

Nordea, the Nordic region's biggest banking group, was fined the maximum amount of 50 million crowns ($6.1 million) and Handelsbanken 35 million. The FSA said there had been major deficiencies in Nordea's work to prevent money laundering.

"This means there is a high probability that if people have tried to launder money or finance terrorism that they could have done so without Nordea having been able to detect this," it said in a statement.

It said the bank had lacked an effective system to detect and prevent money laundering for several years.

The FSA said that the severity of the compliance breaches would have justified revoking Nordea's banking license, but that because the bank had taken measures to address the problems, it would just issue a warning alongside the fine.

"We acknowledge that we initially underestimated the complexity and the resources required to be fully compliant within this area," Nordea CEO Christian Clausen said in a statement.

Clausen said the bank had taken significant measures to boost compliance work since 2013 and would continue to increase resources in the area.

Nordea was fined 30 million crowns in 2013 for deficiencies in its handling of the EU sanctions regulations and in its work to prevent money laundering.

In a separate statement on Handelsbanken, the watchdog said the deficiencies were significant and meant the bank "ran a high risk of being used by people to launder money or finance terrorism".

It gave Handelesbanken a "remark", a less serious official sanction than a warning. ($1 = 8.2553 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Daniel Dickson, editing by Louise Heavens)