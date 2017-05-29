STOCKHOLM May 29 Nordea, the Nordic region's biggest bank, has not yet taken a decision on whether to move the location of its headquarters from Sweden, and has no board meeting scheduled this week.

The bank has said it could move its headquarters from Sweden if the Swedish government proceeds with plans to increase fees banks pay into a fund designed to protect taxpayers if there is another financial crisis.

"There is no board meeting tomorrow and there is no decision taken," Petter Brunnberg, Chief Press Officer, said.

Brunnberg declined to say when the bank's next board meeting was due to be held. A source familiar with the matter said the next meeting was scheduled for June 14.

Earlier this month, Swedish newspaper Svenska Dagbladet reported that Nordea had already decided to move its headquarters from Sweden and was scheduled to take a formal decision on a board meeting on May 30, citing undisclosed sources.

Sweden has already imposed some of the toughest capital requirements in Europe on the country's banks. Nordea has said its payment to the resolution fund would rise to around 6 billion Swedish crowns ($690.11 million) in 2019 under the government's proposal from 500 million in 2016.

