COPENHAGEN Aug 10 Nordea Asset Management has appointed Mark Lovett as Equity Chief Investment Officer and member of its senior executive management group.

Lovett, former head of Equity and Deputy Chief Investment Officer at Ignis Asset Management, will take over the new role no later than Aug 17.

Nordea Asset Management ranks as the largest money manager in the Nordic region with 191 billion euros ($208.8 billion) in assets under management as of the end the second quarter. ($1=0.9146 euros) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Greg Mahlich)